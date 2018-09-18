Analysts Expect WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.18 Million

Analysts expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to post sales of $292.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.50 million to $293.00 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $297.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.44 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 165,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,706,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 583,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,872,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,097,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 27,434,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,130 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,262,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,300,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 635,288 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.29. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $15.73.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

