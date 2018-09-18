Analysts Expect PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to announce sales of $5.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.51 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $24.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $25.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $25.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 344,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,862,000 after buying an additional 1,850,884 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2,814.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 115,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,833. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

