Analysts Expect L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) to post $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for L3 Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. L3 Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3 Technologies.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLL. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L3 Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in L3 Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in L3 Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 41,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in L3 Technologies by 32.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after buying an additional 66,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.91. 7,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,608. L3 Technologies has a 1-year low of $180.24 and a 1-year high of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3 Technologies (LLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.