Analysts Expect CDK Global Inc (CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $563.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post sales of $563.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $560.06 million to $567.10 million. CDK Global reported sales of $565.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 235.59%. The company had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 52,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In other news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $253,628.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,565,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,260,000 after purchasing an additional 859,949 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 43.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,005,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after buying an additional 905,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,138,000 after buying an additional 739,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at $156,134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,344,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,484,000 after buying an additional 386,080 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

