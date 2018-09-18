Analysts Anticipate Visteon Corp (VC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $742.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to announce $742.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.50 million. Visteon reported sales of $765.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.10). Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Guggenheim set a $140.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $634,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,184.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.71 per share, with a total value of $291,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,446. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,373. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $147,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 261.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 189.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 92.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. 11,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,049. Visteon has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

