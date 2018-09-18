Analysts Anticipate Pointer Telocation Ltd (PNTR) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pointer Telocation’s earnings. Pointer Telocation also reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pointer Telocation.

Get Pointer Telocation alerts:

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.74 million. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 20.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNTR. ValuEngine downgraded Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pointer Telocation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Pointer Telocation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Pointer Telocation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ PNTR remained flat at $$12.90 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.98. Pointer Telocation has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTR. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pointer Telocation by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 18,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pointer Telocation by 2,955.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pointer Telocation (PNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pointer Telocation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointer Telocation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.