Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $35.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $35.70 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $26.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $140.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $155.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $160.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 37.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Merchants Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

MBIN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 78,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,297. The firm has a market cap of $795.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

