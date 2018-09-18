Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $481.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post sales of $481.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $485.49 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $411.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.71.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.20, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $273,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,529,683.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,203 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,634,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,203,000 after buying an additional 715,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,311,000 after buying an additional 1,706,417 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,238,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,464,000 after buying an additional 103,379 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,089,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,748,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 908,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,211,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.93. The company had a trading volume of 575,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

