Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Inc (THRM) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Gentherm posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 244.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.18 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. Longbow Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gentherm from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Gentherm from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,949. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.63. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In other Gentherm news, Director Ronald T. Hundzinski purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,242.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 17,619 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $688,726.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,529.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,627. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 55.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 59.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 634.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

