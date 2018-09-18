Analysts Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.40. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $666.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.93 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In other news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $351,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,216,299.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signition LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.1% during the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 12,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 124.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 58,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $13,880,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter.

AAWW traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,617. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

