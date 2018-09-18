Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,234.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.