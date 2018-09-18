Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

VWO stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

