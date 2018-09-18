Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Shares Down 7.1%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 850,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,456,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability.

