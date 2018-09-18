AMP Capital Investors Ltd Buys 66,139 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,139 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $1,761,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 7.2% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Walmart by 11.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 687,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $284.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $58,417,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,250,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,990,876 shares of company stock worth $577,309,965. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.95.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.