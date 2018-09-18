American National BankShares (AMNB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National BankShares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National BankShares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $352.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.65.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.11%. equities research analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American National BankShares by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American National BankShares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National BankShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in American National BankShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American National BankShares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.