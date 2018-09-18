Ameri (AMRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ameri Holdings, Inc. provides technology management solutions services. It services include SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services. Digital services include hybris e-commerce, analytics, big data, AI, IOT and software robotic process automation. Enterprise services offers designs, implements and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions. It also provides solutions for metadata repository, master data management and data quality. Ameri Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, NJ. “

Get Ameri alerts:

NASDAQ AMRH opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Ameri has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Ameri had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. sell-side analysts predict that Ameri will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameri news, major shareholder Giri Devanur sold 429,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $888,768.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Ameri Company Profile

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameri (AMRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.