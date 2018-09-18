Ameren Corp (AEE) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 121.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,207 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 223,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.21.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

