AMC Entertainment (AMC) Upgraded by Wedbush to Buy

Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Benchmark upgraded AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.89%.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 416.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 638,484 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

