Altria Group Inc (MO) Receives $71.51 Average Price Target from Analysts

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Consumer Edge started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

In related news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 165.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

