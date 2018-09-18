Altagas (ALA) Price Target Lowered to C$28.50 at Industrial Alliance Securities

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lowered by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Altagas from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Altagas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Altagas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altagas from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Altagas from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Altagas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.39.

ALA stock opened at C$22.38 on Monday. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$22.21 and a 12 month high of C$30.06.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$627.43 million. Altagas had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

