Allison Transmission (ALSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.45

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 45760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $242,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,757. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $242,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,145 shares of company stock worth $14,510,234. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

