ALLETE (ALE) Price Target Raised to $77.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALE. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Williams Capital downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE ALE opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $62,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $302,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $487,864. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 110.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,137,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,179,000 after acquiring an additional 597,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 85.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,842,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,088 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,406,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 131,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

