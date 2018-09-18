Allegion PLC (ALLE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allegion by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Allegion by 13.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 11.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Allegion by 4.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 197,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Allegion had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 91.38%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.