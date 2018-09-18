Allegion (ALLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.49

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.49 and last traded at $90.35, with a volume of 45784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Allegion had a return on equity of 91.38% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 197,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

