Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $117.30 and a 12 month high of $181.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.16.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.44. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $51,303.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,443,000 after buying an additional 142,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 352,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 323,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 217,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

