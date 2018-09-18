Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.36.
Shares of ALGT stock opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $117.30 and a 12 month high of $181.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.16.
In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $51,303.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,443,000 after buying an additional 142,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 352,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 323,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 217,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.
Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.