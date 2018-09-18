Alio Gold Inc (ALO) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALO shares. Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Alio Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN ALO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,116. Alio Gold has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.23 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Alio Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. Aegis Financial Corp increased its position in Alio Gold by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 1,452,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 814,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alio Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Alio Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Alio Gold by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 616,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

