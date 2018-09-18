Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Buys 1,403 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin acquired 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.38 per share, for a total transaction of $90,325.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HY opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.25. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 1.14%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 40.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HY. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

