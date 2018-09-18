Alexco Resource (AXU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

AXU stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 60.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexco Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alexco Resource worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.