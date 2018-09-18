Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Short Interest Update

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,335,618 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 49,797,624 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,766,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

AMLP stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.