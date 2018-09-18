Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) versus Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Financial Contrast

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTXR) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aldeyra Therapeutics and Citius Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 174.51%. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 697.10%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.34 million ($1.40) -5.46 Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.38 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -74.18% -66.25% Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -54.80% -49.55%

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats Aldeyra Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaborative research agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC for the development of novel immune-modulating drugs for systemic inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido product, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

