Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) will announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.36). Alder Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALDR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alder Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

ALDR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 912,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.59. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $386,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $98,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,719.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 2,942,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,849,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 1,686,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 618,388 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.