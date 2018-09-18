Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Position Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 90.2% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.1% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.69.

APD opened at $168.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.68 and a twelve month high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 69.73%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.