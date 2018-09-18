AI Doctor Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z, OKEx and BitForex. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $441,112.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,333,332 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, CoinBene, Bibox, Bit-Z, Allcoin, BitForex and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

