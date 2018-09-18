Agree Realty (ADC) Given a $58.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Agree Realty stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

In other Agree Realty news, insider Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.77 per share, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 417,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,997.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 13,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $727,415.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

