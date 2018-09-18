Agilent Technologies (A) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

NYSE A opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $197,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 12,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

