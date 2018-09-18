Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (WLDR)

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1007 per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th.

BATS:WLDR opened at $24.63 on Tuesday.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.