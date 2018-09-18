Affiliated Managers Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 541 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 940% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.7% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,906,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,145,000 after buying an additional 648,919 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $89,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $61,787,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,387.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 360,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,569,000 after buying an additional 336,094 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,844,000 after buying an additional 278,337 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $142.05 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $140.43 and a 1-year high of $216.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $600.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.63.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

