AES Corp (AES) Holdings Cut by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,750 shares during the period. AES accounts for 0.8% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in AES by 169.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 780,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 490,425 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 9.9% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 117,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in AES by 434.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AES by 1,298.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,615,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,756 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 19.26%. equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

