Aegeus (AEG) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Aegeus has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,370.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aegeus has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aegeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00269018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00150518 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.64 or 0.06881881 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Aegeus Coin Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 29,556,375 coins. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

