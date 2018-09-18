AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,336 Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 685,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 124,626 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 496,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 121,454 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America bought a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

