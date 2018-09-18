Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, WealthShield LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock opened at $1,156.05 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $909.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market cap of $809.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,405.00 target price (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,285.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.72.

In related news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,427. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.07, for a total value of $11,790,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $692,114.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,362 shares of company stock worth $105,611,408. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

