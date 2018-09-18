Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 87,950 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Duke Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,985,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,991,000 after acquiring an additional 314,104 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Duke Energy by 130.4% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 31,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Duke Energy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 145,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 27,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $566,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.9275 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.18%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

