Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,148.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.70 per share, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $163.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $170.91.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Guggenheim set a $156.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

