Adobe Systems (ADBE) Given New $296.00 Price Target at Griffin Securities

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective boosted by Griffin Securities from $278.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $297.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.38.

ADBE opened at $268.25 on Friday. Adobe Systems has a twelve month low of $143.95 and a twelve month high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total value of $758,108.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,689. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,861,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,316,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Adobe Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,139,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,740,637,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,396,198,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe Systems by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,736 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

