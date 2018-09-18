AdCoin Price Hits $0.0207 (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One AdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, AdCoin has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdCoin has a market capitalization of $135,517.00 and approximately $239.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001530 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000372 BTC.

AdCoin Coin Profile

AdCoin (CRYPTO:ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 71,544,111 coins and its circulating supply is 6,551,628 coins. The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com . AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

