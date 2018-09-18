Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XLRN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Cann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

XLRN stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 795.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

