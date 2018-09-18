Acacia Communications (ACIA) and Himax Technologies (HIMX) Head to Head Review

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: HIMX) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Acacia Communications does not pay a dividend. Himax Technologies pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Acacia Communications has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acacia Communications and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications $385.17 million 4.12 $38.50 million $1.19 32.86 Himax Technologies $685.17 million 1.53 $27.96 million $0.16 38.00

Acacia Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Himax Technologies. Acacia Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Acacia Communications and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications 1 5 9 0 2.53 Himax Technologies 1 7 4 0 2.25

Acacia Communications currently has a consensus target price of $40.04, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.10, suggesting a potential upside of 66.12%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Communications and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications -4.30% 2.66% 2.25% Himax Technologies 3.66% 6.12% 3.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Acacia Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acacia Communications beats Himax Technologies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; LED driver and power management ICs; scaler products for monitors and projectors; tailor-made video processing IC solutions; silicon IPs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and machine vision, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, and Internet on Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.