Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.41. 1,423,292 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,364,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $385.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 301.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 262.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,535 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

