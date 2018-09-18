AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Decreased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,422 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,774.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,763 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7,637.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 997,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 984,364 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $69,341,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $56,790,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 570,075 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America reduced their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.19 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.