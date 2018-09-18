AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Position Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $83.19 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $66.62 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

